JASON TERRELL - THE LOST ANGEL WAY RECORDS
The name Lost Angels comes from me seeing the good in everyone, even those that lost their way, because at the end of the day I feel we’re all Gods Angels. Some of us are just lost”GOTHENBURG, VäSTRA GöTALAND, SWEDEN, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Terrell is an artist, songwriter and CEO of The Lost Angel Way Inc from Los Angeles CA. Jason Terrell been writing music since he was 6 years old. Jasons music always paints the reality he has seen growing up, weather what Jason speak on is about his life or the lives of those around him.
— Jason Terrell
Growing up in Los Angeles in the Crenshaw District made him realize he had to work 10 times harder than the next person in any other business, mainly because the city of LA is so huge with so many talented individuals trying to break into the music industry, and also the opportunities in the Crenshaw District area have always been limited.
This is one big reason for Nipsey Hussle being one of his main influences, not in just music but as an entrepreneur.
The way he uplifted the community by providing opportunities for others made Jason want to do the same.
Jason Terrell started The Lost Angel Way Inc. OR TLAW. TLAW is his record label. Jason started and signed acts like Bailii, Money Mass, Dj D-Real, Dkari, Dexty, Jess Vybez, Lucci Blue & Kass Renee.
The name Lost Angels comes from him seeing the good in everyone, even those who had lost their way. Or as Jason says; "because at the end of the day I feel we’re all Gods Angels, some of us are just lost". Jason always tried to help those lost souls find their way even though Jason consider himself to be a Lost Angel himself. It’s probably why Jason tries so hard to help others find their way, because he knows how it feels to be lost with no guidance.
Jason might take a chance on an artist when other labels won't.
Now its time for THE LOST ANGEL WAY and Jason Terrells artists to set the new standard of what music should be in this industry, and this is exactly what they are going to do.
ZEPTAGRAM AB
ZEPTAGRAM
+46 73 962 89 71
email us here
Get The Money - Jason Terrell (Feat. Choir Boi)