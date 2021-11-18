WJZ-TV: Maryland Zoo Replaces Diesel-Powered Shuttles With All-Electric Fleet

Stop by the Maryland Zoo sometime soon and you’ll notice a new fleet of shuttles is now available to cart visitors around the park.

The zoo announced this week it has replaced its diesel-powered shuttles with three all-electric vehicles, a move that will not only save an estimated $30,000 a year in fuel costs but also shrink the zoo’s carbon footprint.

