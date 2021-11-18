St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights Celebration Starts this Week
St. Augusitne Bayfront glowing during the Annual NIghts of Lights Holiday Celebration- FloridasHistoricCoast.com
Everything you need to know to plan your visit to the most amazing Holiday Light Display in the South!
Visiting Florida's Historic Coast during Nights of Lights is an exciting experience for everyone. The dozens of events taking place make visiting here a great holiday tradition for many.”ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORDIA, US, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, November 21, 2021 will mark the beginning of St. Augustine, Florida’s 28th Annual Nights of Lights Celebration.
— says Richard Goldman, CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches VCB.
Nights of Lights has more than 3 million white lights draping the city’s unique Spanish Colonial architecture that glow through January 31, 2022. The spectacular display drapes the trees and bayfront downtown and rooftops, over the Bridge of Lions, along historic buildings, public spaces, hotels, restaurants, and inns throughout Nation’s Oldest City’s historic district.
This magical setting begins with a Light up Night ceremony, November 20, 2021, in the City’s Plaza de La Constitucion and is the perfect stage for dozens of nighttime tours, by land or sea, and dozens of holiday events like the December 1 Luminary Night at the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum; the December 4, St. Augustine Colonial Night Watch Torchlight Parade; or the December 11, Holiday Regatta of Lights Boat Parade.
On Light-up Night and other select nights through the season, the City of St. Augustine will offer free parking and shuttle service to make it just a little easier to get downtown during this festive time of year.
And it’s not just lights that make Florida’s Historic Coast such a brilliant place to be during the holiday season. There are dozens of other events including Musical performances, like A Christmas Story, A Peter White Christmas, Holiday Pops and many others that celebrate holiday traditions.
There are dozens of ways to safe on your holiday getaway to Florida’s Historic Coast. Visit https://www.floridashistoriccoast.com/places-to-stay/deals/ to take advantage of great deals during Nights of Lights. And, getting here form the northeast just got a little easier too. Elite Airways non-stop flights between Newark and St. Augustine l Ponte Vedra will take place twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. Tickets start at $129 each way and are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.
Click here to access our accompanying images. ACCESS CODE is: NOL 2021.
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast is home to St. Augustine, the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the US and attracts visitors from all over the world to experience its old-world charm, historic landmarks, pristine beaches, and world-class golfing as the home of the PGA Tour and location of THE PLAYERS Championship. For more information on events, activities, holiday getaways and vacation opportunities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches, go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com, become a fan on Facebook or call 1.800.653.2489.
Barbara Golden
St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches VCB
+1 904-669-8142
email us here