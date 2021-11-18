Massachusetts Monthly Unemployment Claimant Data for the month ending November 13, 2021 

MASSACHUSETTS — Monthly Unemployment Claimant Data

Massachusetts had 26,435 individuals file an initial claim for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) between October 17th and November 13th,2021, an increase of 8,033 claims from the previous four weeks aggregated. The largest increases were seen in: Healthcare and Social Assistance, up 930 claims; Construction, up 903; and Food & Accommodation, up 828 claims.

Continued weeks claimed decreased by 6,620 from the previous four weeks to 210,658 between October 17th to November 13th. The largest decreases were seen in Healthcare and Social Assistance, down 3,589 claims; Retail Trade, down 3,122 claims; and Other Services, down 2,205 claims.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which was implemented on May 21,2020, had 3 initial claims filed and 12,807 continued weeks claimed, a decrease of 88,298 from the four weeks prior. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had 149 initial claims. Continued weeks claimed decreased by 1,508 to 1,644. The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program which triggered off on July 17 had no initial claims or continued weeks claimed since week ending October 23rd.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) which was implemented on May 21,2020, andMay 21,2020 and provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits also ended on September 4, 2021.

NOTE: Following the termination of pandemic assistance (PUA, FPUC, PEUC) and long-term benefit (EB) programs, claims reports will be published in conjunction with the Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates monthly releases, at mass.gov/lwd in the News and Updates section. Weekly UI claims reporting can be found at https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf.

Consistent with Initial Claims filed over the last four weeks: industries with the highest number of continued claims include Health Care and Social Assistance, Retail Trade, Construction industries.

At the start of the pandemic, the industries with the highest of continued claims were Construction, Retail Trade, Food and Accommodation, Health Care and Social Assistance, and Other Services. They all follow similar trends after June 2021, as their recovery rate track closely together.

Demographic Breakdowns

Below we present demographic statistics on ethnicity, gender, and race for all those claimants who filed for a continued week in the period prior to the above information. This is to say that because of the timing of data availability, the below statistics reflect continued weeks claimed in the week ending October 30th rather than the week ending November 13th. All demographic information is presented as a percentage of claimants who responded, excluding claimants for whom the information was not available.

Regular UI Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for Regular UI between March 8th, 2020 and October 30th, 2021:

UI Extensions Demographic Series

Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for the PEUC and EB programs, which cover the long term unemployed, between May 31st, 2020 and October 30th, 2021:

