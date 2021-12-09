Kyivstar Boosts Network Performance with the Innovile’s Self Organizing Network (SON) Solution
With this rapid proof of success, Kyivstar trusts Innovile’s SON solution to continue to automate network improvements, reducing operating costs and keeping customers happy.”IZMIR, TURKEY, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest telecoms operator, has improved its mobile network performance by deploying Innovile’s Self Organizing Network (SON) solution in three months.
— Ahmet Ozturk - Co-founder and Director of R&D
The network-wide SON project reduced dropped-call rates by 10-15% in GSM and UMTS networks alongside 10% Mobility and other LTE improvements nationwide. Innovile’s SON was deployed as a centralized solution on top of the vendor-provided network optimization components already in use.
Ahmet Ozturk, Co-founder and Director of R&D at Innovile: “We are very happy to finalize the project in such a short time and with immediate results. Like many leading networks, Kyivstar has a multi-vendor and technology network architecture and so Innovile’s vendor-agnostic SON solution is a good fit.
“With this rapid proof of success, Kyivstar trusts Innovile’s SON solution to continue to automate network improvements, reducing operating costs and keeping customers happy. Our Machine Learning AI and proprietary algorithms have proven themselves yet again.”
KYIVSTAR
Operating for 24 years, Kyivstar is Ukraine’s largest convergent telecommunications operator with 26 million mobile and over 1 million fixed broadband customers. It is also a top-3 digital TV service provider in Ukraine. The company is part of VEON, one of the world's largest integrated telecommunication services companies operating in 9 markets and serving 212 million customers.
Kyivstar operates a multi-vendor and multi-technology mobile network with 4G services reaching 89% of the population via a total of 49,000 mobile base stations. It continues to innovate and provide leadership in technology and services to further enhance Ukraine’s social and economic development. Kyivstar pays particular attention to customer experience and drives continuous improvement initiatives to ensure they maintain a market-leading customer position.
Kyivstar is known as the country’s largest taxpayer, the best employer and as a socially conscious company.
Learn more: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua.
INNOVILE
Since inception in 2005, Innovile has been a trusted network optimization and performance management partner to major mobile networks globally, including a long-standing relationship with Kyivstar in several product and service areas.
Innovile provides Self Organizing Network (SON), Configuration, Performance and Fault Management vendor-agnostic and multi-technology capable solutions. Open architecture, plug-and-play interfaces, proprietary algorithms, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools work in harmony towards a ‘Zero Touch Network’ vision. Proven results in client network and operational efficiency combine with enhanced customer experience to reduce costs, improve customer loyalty, and enhance profitability.
Innovile team members and knowledge services ensure optimum design and deployment projects bringing rapid results at reasonable cost. The team successfully delivered the world’s largest SON deployment in Russia, that preceded several other deployments including the amazing Kyivstar initiative referenced in this Press Release. Continuous thought-leadership and innovation keeps Innovile as a leading partner in the network and performance optimization space globally.
Learn more: info@innovile.com, www.innovile.com
