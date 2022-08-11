Opticoms and Innovile announce partnership to manage and optimize Private 5G Networks with Open RAN
IZMIR, TURKEY, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German-based system integrator Opticoms, delivering turnkey 5G connectivity for enterprises, partners with network management solution provider Innovile, to automate and optimize Open RAN Private 5G Networks.
— Ahmet Ozturk - Co-founder and Director of R&D
With many years of telecoms industry experience, Innovile and Opticoms are collaborating to offer the cloud-based O-RAN 5G Private Network Management System (O5G-PNMS). The leading-edge software provides Open RAN-based 5G private networks with integrated automation and optimization, simplifying network management and reducing costs. The co-developed O5G-PNMS provides a truly vendor-independent umbrella solution for managing O-RAN components and end-to-end service levels across multiple verticals including logistics, manufacturing, construction, energy, and more.
Ali Gencer, Co-Founder at Opticoms said “Enterprise adoption of private 5G networks is growing day by day. For good reason. And now O-RAN is becoming important to the future of these networks. Traditionally, network operators have managed the performance, configuration, fault, and SLA aspects of connectivity platforms. Together with Innovile, we eliminate the complexity of private network management with our cloud-based platform. We simplify operations and put the control where it belongs, with the customer. A better quality, cost-effective solution to enterprise needs.”
Ahmet Öztürk, Co-Founder and R&D Director at Innovile said “We are using our extensive network management expertise derived from large telecom operators together with the enterprise connectivity experience of Opticom. The result is a unique and scalable Open RAN 5G private network solution. The combined knowledge and technology of our teams have enabled the radically simplified central management and orchestration of 5G private networks under a single umbrella platform. Complexity is gone, performance is improved.”
With this approach to O-RAN 5G deployment, CSPs and enterprises can implement new private networks more quickly, improving performance at the same time.
About Opticoms:
Opticoms GmbH, located in Munich, Germany with a strong experience in Telecommunications and IT, delivers connectivity solutions to enterprises enabling the transformation journey. As one of the first local spectrum license owners in Germany and with strong ecosystem partners in networking, device, process analytics, and AI, Opticoms delivers end-to-end solutions. Keeping E2E processes and ROI always in the center, they are providing process analysis and automation, network design and deployment, and system integration services using advanced wireless technologies like 5G.
For more information, please visit www.opticoms.de or stay up-to-date with everything about private networks by following on LinkedIn.
About Innovile
Since its inception in 2005, Innovile has been a trusted network optimization, management, and orchestration partner to major mobile networks globally.
Innovile provides Self Organizing Network (SON), Configuration, Performance, and Fault Management vendor-agnostic and multi-technology capable solutions. Open architecture, plug-and-play interfaces, proprietary algorithms, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools work in a harmony with a ‘Zero-Touch Network’ vision. Proven results in client network and operational efficiency combined with enhanced customer experience to reduce costs, improve customer loyalty, and enhance profitability.
Innovile team members and services ensure optimum design and deployment projects bringing rapid results at a reasonable cost. We have successfully delivered numerous deployments in Europe, LATAM, and MENA, including the world’s largest SON deployment. Continuous thought-leadership and innovation keep Innovile the leading partner in the network automation and performance optimization space globally.
For more information, please visit us at www.innovile.com or simply drop us at info@innovile.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
