IndyGeneUS Health partners with Ibility LLC to deliver open innovation solutions to advance diversity in clinical trials
The two companies announce a new partnership focused on innovation, digital transformation, and crowdsourcing.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two veteran-led businesses have announced a critical partnership designed to use open innovation to advance diversity in clinical trials. Ibility, LLC and IndyGeneUS Health have partnered to amplify a shared mission of working with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), and the Veteran community to advance health equity by diversifying clinical trials and maximizing the value of their genetic data for their benefit and for the global population. Although people of African ancestry represent more than 20-percent of the global population, unfortunately, their data represents less than 3% of the genetic data used in drug discovery.
IndyGeneUS Health Group and Ibility, LLC found that unacceptable and as such, created a solution offering to address the problem using Challenge Competitions. Challenge Competitions are a proven way to ignite the creative process by building interdisciplinary teams around an end user in a fun and engaging way. Together, these two companies look to harness the power of the crowd to source solutions from communities of people that have been systematically underrepresented in clinical research to address the challenges associated with diversifying clinical trials.
Yusuf Henriques, Founder and CEO of IndyGeneUS Health said, “This partnership is not just in service to our fellow service members and Veterans but also to those ideals that we took an oath to protect loyalty, honor, bravery, and to protect the rights of American citizens and our allies abroad.” Danielle Krakora, Ibility CEO and co-founder said, “We are excited to partner with IndyGeneUS Health on this important mission. As a US Army medic, we are taught to care for all equally and that is what the By Us, For All mission endeavors to achieve. Ibility is thrilled to help ignite the spark to illuminate the mission!”
Clinical trials provide evidence to validate the safety and efficacy of new pharmaceuticals and treatment protocols. To be effective, clinical trials must have a broad sampling of users the intervention is intended to serve. In the case of a medication, factors such as age, race, gender, and genetic profile can impact the way the medication reacts with individuals, potentially leading to poor outcomes. Most clinical trials are homogenous, only accessible to a small fraction of the population, and fail to reflect the diversity of the addressable market of the tested intervention.
Recruitment and retention of underrepresented communities in clinical trials is difficult, expensive, and time consuming. Recent estimates indicate that the average cost to recruit one patient to a clinical study is $6,533. Participants that drop out or are removed due to non-compliance are estimated to cost $19,533 to replace. Currently, it costs approximately $2.6B to bring a drug/therapeutics to market which is highly affected by high dropout rates. Since clinical trial participant recruitment and retention remain a significant problem and a persistent barrier to effective clinical trials, it is incumbent on the industry at large to examine the problem, explore innovative approaches to addressing underlying issues, collaborate and implement effective solutions to improve diversity in clinical trials.
IndyGeneUS Health Group and Ibility, LLC want to change the status quo by sourcing and testing innovative approaches to improving clinical trial diversity. Challenge Competitions are a proven way to ignite the creative process by building interdisciplinary teams around an end user in a fun and engaging way. Together, these two companies have designed a compelling market solution and are engaging sponsoring organizations and other stakeholders passionate about improving clinical trial diversity and participant recruitment and retention for their targeted clinical trial.
Michael Akinyele, Founder and President of IndyGeneUS Health said, “with this partnership, I am excited about the potential to harness the power of crowdsourcing solutions from communities of people that have been systematically underrepresented in clinical research to address the challenges associated with diversifying clinical trials.”
Ibility, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), focuses on helping their clients dramatically accelerate innovation and reduce the time and cost to develop scalable solutions through the use of creative programming such as challenge competitions. Leveraging user centered design principles to solve today’s complex challenges, Ibility uses challenge competitions to create products, improve processes, and execute digital transformation. Learn more at www.ibility.io
IndyGeneUS Health Group, Inc a veteran-led healthcare technology company, is on a mission to build the most genetically diverse data bank to improve health, prevent disease, and discover novel therapeutics for conditions primarily affecting underserved communities. IndyGeneUS Health is using the power of computing, networks, and emerging technologies to build the most valuable and inclusive genomics, bioinformatics, and drug development infrastructure in the world.
Learn more at www.indygeneus.health and join us at www.byusforall.com.
###
Social Media:
IndyGeneUS Health (By Us For All) - LinkedIn
IndyGeneUS Health (By Us For All) - Facebook
Ibility - LinkedIn
Hashtags
#Byusforall
#ibility
Media Contact:
Madia Logan – (240) 270-3313; madia@indygeneus.health
Danielle Krakora
Ibility, LLC
+1 440-989-7621
email us here
Ibility Challenge Competitions