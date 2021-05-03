New Startup Accelerates Innovation by Bringing Together End Users and Engineers to Create Novel Solutions
Led by a former Army combat medic, Ibility uses battlefield smarts and real-world savvy to make a positive impact in the Federal management consulting space.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ibility, which is derived from the union of innovation and ability, officially announced their launch today. The company supports public and private sector organizations looking to accelerate the pace of innovation in a cost effective way. Ibility’s core mission is to inspire people, create cool stuff and make a lasting impact on the world. They do this by leveraging user centered design principles at the onset of ideation to deliver better products and solutions through creative programming and expert management consulting.
Co-Founder and CEO Danielle Krakora, an Army combat veteran and former Senior Innovation Fellow at the Department of Veterans Affairs, had the idea to start the company after successfully hosting several challenge competitions for the agency. In doing so, she witnessed how this style of programming enabled positive outcomes for Veterans including, a young dad now able to play with his newborn baby, a woman able to go out in public again after years with crippling PTSD, and many frontline essential works made safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This work was the catalyst for starting Ibility. Bringing together end users with experts in a fun and engaging way is where the magic truly happens,” said Danielle. “We’re extremely passionate about solving problems and helping clients realize their vision for innovation and modernization,” said Danielle.
Moreover, James Gfrerer, former Assistant Secretary for Information & Technology and Chief Information Officer at VA has already seen the value of this work, "Innovation has always played a pivotal role in the way the Department of Veterans Affairs improves their services to our heroes and I've seen first hand the positive impact Danielle's challenge competitions have had on culture and progress and I look forward to seeing her leverage those experiences in support of VA and other public sector agencies, commercial clients, academia, and not-for-profit sectors."
Ibility also understands the importance of a modern digital infrastructure and how building systems to support critical operations can make a tremendous impact on mission success. Utilizing the same user centered approach, they work with clients to advance their digital transformation goals by offering strategy development, process improvement, program execution, and organizational change management.
A recent study shows that on average, companies waste 9.9 percent of every dollar due to poor project performance and one in every three projects do not meet their goals. A combination of Ibility’s user centered design approach and fail fast mentality helps companies reduce unnecessary spending and improve efficiency.
“We’re perfectly suited to help organizations understand and solve the right problems with the right team through a shared commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Co-Founder and President Ken Beecher. “We know technology and have developed deep foundational relationships with product companies that can help support our client’s vision.”
About Ibility
Established in 2020 and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Ibility LLC is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Economically Disadvantaged Women Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) / Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) passionate about executing your innovation and modernization vision.
Ken Beecher
Ibility, LLC
+1 301-615-0476
kbeecher@ibility.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn