PennDOT Relaunches ‘Paint the Plow’ Program in District 11

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the relaunch of the “Paint the Plow” program in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties.

The safety outreach program was introduced by the department to promote safe winter driving, integrate community involvement, and foster appreciation for high school artists and student creativity. The program invites local high schools to have students paint a plow blade with an original piece of artwork based on a provided theme.

Since 2016, the program has run as a competition, judging the plows based on the ability to create their design, incorporating a designated safety theme. After taking a hiatus in 2020, this year focused on rebuilding the community involvement. The schools were tasked with designing a plow featuring “school spirit” without a judging component.

During the winter weather season, plows designed by this year’s participating schools, including Montour, Beaver Falls, and Neshannock high schools, along with Forbes Road Career & Technology Center, will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in their respective counties.

Photos of the plows can be found on PennDOT’s Facebook page and the District 11 Paint the Plow webpage.

For more information on winter driving and PennDOT operations, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

Editor’s Note: Media can find photos of the participating schools’ plows on PennDOT’s Facebook page and the District 11 Paint the Plow webpage.

# # #