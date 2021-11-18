PennDOT District 10 Requesting Construction Project Feedback

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is accepting construction services feedback using an online survey. The public can take the survey through December 17, 2021 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Construction2021.

PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects that occurred throughout 2021 in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.

The survey is focused on products and services provided by District 10's Construction Unit for area projects which include:

Armstrong County

Apollo Group Bridges – replaced three existing structures on State Route 56 in Apollo Borough and Kiskiminetas Township

Butler County

Cranberry North Resurfacing – patched, milled, and resurfaced State Route 19 in Cranberry/Jackson/Lancaster Townships and Zelienople Borough from approximately 0.1 miles north of the intersection of State Route 19 and Freedom Road to approximately .25 miles south of Little Creek Road.



Saxonburg Boulevard, Wylie, and Brickyard – replaced the existing single span structures carrying State Route 2007 (Saxonburg Boulevard), T-573 (Wylie Road) and T-554 (Brewer/Brickyard Road) over Rocky Run in Clinton Township

Jefferson County

US 322 Roseville PM – patched, milled, and resurfaced State Route 322 between Corsica and Brookville

Indiana County

Indiana County Group – patched, milled, and paved State Route 954 from State Route 56 to IRMC Drive and paved of State Route 85 from the Armstrong County Line to State Route 210 in Plumville

Jefferson County

PA 28/US322 Brookville Intersection – reconfigured and resurfaced the State Route 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township

The brief survey consists of nineteen questions aimed at determining the performance of the construction unit, satisfaction levels with the completed projects and the management of the projects during construction.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

