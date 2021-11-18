Spotler UK Welcomes Pure360 to the Group
Spotler extends its ability to offer powerful omnichannel marketing automation software in the B2C and ecommerce markets.
This strategic acquisition accelerates the planned development of our omnichannel marketing automation platform for the UK ecommerce and B2C markets.”GUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guildford, UK: Today, Spotler UK is delighted to welcome UK based Pure360 to the Spotler Group’s marketing technology portfolio. With this acquisition, Spotler is accelerating its growth and investment in the UK market, extending its ability to offer powerful omnichannel marketing automation software in the B2C and ecommerce markets.
— Lee Chadwick, Group CEO
With a string 5 star reviews given by its clients on the respected G2 Crowd review platform, Pure360 delivers functionality built around the needs of B2C marketers, such as product recommendations, basket abandonment emails, website personalisation, persona analytics, personalised journeys and loyalty programs that are proven to increase e-commerce sales revenue, at the scale needed by consumer brands.
Offering this functionality alongside features already familiar to Spotler clients, such as the ability to easily segment audiences, seamlessly create engaging emails and personalise them, this acquisition positions the company well in the UK market, with a deeper solution that solves the needs of a broader UK marketing technology market.
Lee Chadwick, Spotler Group CEO: “We are excited to announce the acquisition of Pure360 to the group, welcoming over 500 customers to our community and the expertise of our new colleagues. This strategic acquisition accelerates the planned development of our omnichannel marketing automation platform for the UK e-commerce and B2C markets”
Mark Ash, Pure360 CEO: “Personally, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining forces with the Spotler Group, an organisation whose values align so closely with ours. We see a huge synergy in our shared interest in delivering technology and service excellence and our partnership will only help to complement and support the services we deliver to our customers and allow us to deliver even more effectively on our mission to help our customers be the best marketers they can be”
The combined UK company will further enable Spotler to deliver on the group mission to give ambitious marketers the right marketing and transactional software and expert services to grow their business.
About Pure360
Pure360 is a marketing technology company founded in 2001 in Brighton UK, with clients that include organizations and household brands such as the NHS, Whirlpool, Innocent Drinks, Kuoni, Gossard and Blackwell's Today, its products help marketers solve bigger problems, and ultimately get better results with products that span across the digital marketing landscape - from website personalisation to behavioural targeting, to marketing automation. For more information, please visit www.pure360.com
About Spotler UK
Founded in 2005 as Communigator, Spotler empowers both marketing and sales professionals to convert prospects to customers with its all-in-one marketing automation platform. Designed to manage every step of the digital journey; from tracking leads to building complex campaigns, Spotler is changing the way marketing and creative teams manage their campaigns, by enabling companies to engage customers across all digital channels; drastically increasing and improving your lead generation
For more information, please visit www.spotler.co.uk
