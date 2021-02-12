Tripolis expands by merging with Add to Favorites and Webpower
Tripolis merges with two leading organisations: marketing automation agency Add to Favorites and international email marketing specialist Webpower.
By offering our own world-class SaaS platforms, all our customers – regardless of their wishes and needs – have the choice to step up or expand their relationship with us at any time”GUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spotler Group is happy to announce the merging of Tripolis with two leading organisations: marketing automation agency Add to Favorites and international email marketing specialist Webpower.
— Pascal Kurvers, CEO
The new Tripolis organisation continues to grow. After an earlier merger between Measuremail and Tripolis, Add to Favorites and Webpower now also join the email marketing and marketing automation specialist. The merger gives the company more strength to offer its customers a broader service, customer support and multiple software solutions in the field of email marketing and marketing automation.
The daily management will be in the hands of Pascal Kurvers, CEO (previously Managing Director of Webpower) and Bart Vossen, COO (previously Managing Director of Measuremail). With more than 50 employees and 500 clients worldwide, Tripolis has a strong international position.
Working on existing and new innovative solutions together Tripolis offers a very wide range of powerful email marketing and marketing automation software solutions. All these software solutions have their own specialities and will be further developed and maintained. Soon the Tripolis team will offer new products, features and upgrades for the current solutions to its clients.
Pascal Kurvers, CEO: “With the latest software releases we are starting a new chapter in the history of Tripolis. By offering our own world-class SaaS platforms, all our customers – regardless of their wishes and needs – have the choice to step up or expand their relationship with us at any time.”
