Global Gloves Market to Generate $118.5 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gloves market generated $4.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $118.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The demand forglovesis on a rise, owing to rising concerns for safety and hygiene and growing number of end users. In addition, increase in awareness regarding hygiene among healthcare service providers and advancements in technology across the globe is another factor that fuels the growth of the market. ”

COVID-19 scenario:

• The demand for gloves increased during the Covid-19 pandemic due to rise in need for them from food industry to maintain hygiene.

• Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand for gloves as a part of the PPE kit increased for surgical purposes and personal use.

• The increased demand for disposable gloves due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in turn opens opportunities for market players for expanding the manufacturing of disposable gloves.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gloves market based on type, industry, and region.

Based on type, the disposable examination and protective gloves segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry, the medical segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the food and drinks segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global gloves market analyzed in the research include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Semperit AG Holding, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, rubberex corporation (m) berhad, and Top Glove Corp. Bhd.

