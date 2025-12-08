Process Mining Software to Reach $26 Bn by 2031 on 47.9% CAGR, Automation Boosts Growth

Process mining software is transforming enterprise workflows by offering real-time insights, automation, and data-driven process optimization.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Process Mining Software Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Strategic Sourcing, Contract Management, Category Management, Transactional Procurement, Supplier Management), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031, The global process mining software market size was valued at $527 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $26 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 47.9% from 2022 to 2031.The global Process Mining Software Market is rapidly evolving as enterprises increasingly adopt data-driven tools to evaluate, monitor, and optimize operational workflows. The global Process Mining Software Market is rapidly evolving as enterprises increasingly adopt data-driven tools to evaluate, monitor, and optimize operational workflows. By extracting insights from event logs, these platforms help organizations visualize real-time processes, identify inefficiencies, and enhance overall performance. The rising need for digital transformation and business transparency across sectors is accelerating the adoption of process mining tools.Furthermore, the integration of process mining with AI, machine learning, and automation technologies is amplifying its value in modern enterprises. Companies are leveraging process mining solutions to streamline decision-making, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experience. As industries face mounting pressure to optimize performance and remain competitive, the demand for intelligent process insights continues to surge. One of the major drivers of market growth is the increasing complexity of business operations across industries. Enterprises need accurate visibility into their workflows, and process mining tools provide end-to-end transparency, enabling faster resolution of bottlenecks.Another significant growth catalyst is the rapid expansion of digital transformation initiatives. As organizations transition to digital platforms, the volume of event data rises, creating a strong foundation for process mining adoption. This growth is supported by the rising need for compliance and audit management across regulated industries.Technological advancements—particularly in AI, predictive analytics, and robotic process automation (RPA)—are reshaping the process mining landscape. These technologies help organizations forecast process deviations, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance process reliability, boosting software demand.However, challenges such as data privacy concerns, integration complexities, and lack of skilled professionals can restrain market expansion. Many enterprises struggle to consolidate fragmented data sources, delaying process mining implementation.Despite these hurdles, rising investments in analytics-driven process improvement and increasing collaborations between process mining vendors and ERP/RPA providers are unlocking new growth opportunities. The shift toward hyperautomation further accelerates market prospects. The process mining software market can be segmented into discovery, conformance, and enhancement solutions, each offering distinct capabilities to evaluate and optimize workflows. Deployment models include on-premise and cloud-based solutions, with cloud platforms gaining traction due to scalability and cost-efficiency. Major end-user industries include BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail, and energy, all leveraging process mining to enhance operational transparency and efficiency.By organization size, large enterprises held the dominant share of the Process Mining Software Market in 2021 and are expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. This is primarily driven by their higher adoption of process mining solutions to streamline complex workflows and enhance operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the SMEs segment is projected to record the fastest growth, supported by the rising use of process mining tools among small and medium-sized businesses to strengthen decision-making and optimize resource utilization.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By region, North America led the market in 2021 and is anticipated to preserve its leadership during the forecast period, fueled by the surge in automation initiatives across organizations in the U.S. and Canada. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is poised for notable expansion, driven by rapid digital transformation efforts and increasing technology adoption across industries in key countries such as China and India. The key players that operate in the Process mining software market analysis are ABBYY, Celonis, Fluxicon , Hyland Software , Minit, QPR, SAP Signavio , Software AG , UiPath Inc, FortressIQ, Kofax Inc, SkanAI, PAFnow, Orange, myInvenio, Exeura, and Logpickr Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the process mining software industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the software segment accounted for the largest Process mining software market share in 2021.• By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.• By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest Process mining software market forecast in 2021.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software MarketOrder Management Software MarketThird-Party Banking Software MarketProfessional Service Automation (PSA) Software MarketRemote Desktop Software Market

