Global Wi-Fi 6 Market to Hit $64.1 Bn by 2031 on 19.6% CAGR, IoT Expansion Fuels Growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Wi-Fi 6 Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Service), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Location (Outdoor, Indoor), by Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Education, Retail and E Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global wi-fi 6 market size was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 64.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.The Wi-Fi 6 market is experiencing rapid growth as enterprises, telecom operators, and consumers shift toward high-performance wireless connectivity. Designed to handle dense device environments, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) delivers faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved energy efficiency—making it essential for digital transformation initiatives. Its adoption is rising across smart homes, healthcare, retail, education, and public infrastructure as organizations upgrade legacy networks to support modern workloads.Furthermore, the boom in IoT devices and cloud-based services has created strong demand for reliable, scalable, and secure wireless networks. Wi-Fi 6 provides advanced features such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO, and Target Wake Time (TWT), enabling seamless connectivity for multiple devices simultaneously. As the world transitions toward bandwidth-intensive applications like AR/VR, video conferencing, and remote work, Wi-Fi 6 is becoming the backbone of next-generation wireless ecosystems.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31440 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The primary driver of the Wi-Fi 6 market is the rising need for high-speed, low-latency connectivity to support data-intensive applications. Enterprises are increasingly investing in Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure to enhance workforce productivity, improve digital services, and meet growing data traffic demands across campuses and office environments.Another key dynamic is the rapid expansion of IoT ecosystems. With billions of connected devices expected by the end of the decade, Wi-Fi 6 offers enhanced network performance, reliability, and energy efficiency to keep smart devices operating seamlessly. This has accelerated deployments in manufacturing, logistics, and smart city projects.Cost optimization also influences market growth, as Wi-Fi 6 enables organizations to upgrade existing networks without the high expense associated with cellular technologies. Its compatibility with Wi-Fi 5 equipment further reduces integration complexity and total cost of ownership, making it attractive for small and medium enterprises.However, challenges such as high initial deployment costs and limited consumer awareness in emerging markets may slow adoption. Additionally, the availability of Wi-Fi 6E and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 standard could create short-term uncertainty as enterprises evaluate long-term investments.Despite these challenges, ongoing advancements in chipsets, routers, and access points—combined with government-led digitalization programs—are expected to stimulate robust market growth over the coming years.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31440 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services), organization size, location type, and industry vertical. Hardware—including routers, gateways, and access points—dominates due to widespread infrastructure upgrades, while services such as deployment and network optimization are growing rapidly as enterprises seek expert support for large-scale rollouts. Key end-use industries include IT & telecom, education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, and public sector deployments.By offering, the solution segment led the Wi-Fi 6 market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance in the coming years. This growth is driven by the rising demand for advanced, high-performance Wi-Fi technologies that enhance efficiency, connectivity, and user experience. In contrast, the services segment is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period as organizations increasingly adopt Wi-Fi 6 services to ensure seamless deployment, maintenance, and optimization of their networking infrastructure.By enterprise size, large enterprises accounted for the major share of the market in 2021 and are anticipated to sustain this lead, supported by the widespread integration of Wi-Fi 6 solutions into their existing systems to strengthen digital operations. Meanwhile, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by the rising adoption of cost-effective and high-speed Wi-Fi 6 solutions that offer reliable connectivity and improved operational efficiency for resource-constrained businesses.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the Wi-Fi 6 market owing to strong digital infrastructure, early technology adoption, and major investments by enterprises and service providers. The U.S. and Canada continue to modernize wireless networks in corporate, educational, and residential settings while integrating Wi-Fi 6 into smart devices and applications. Europe follows closely, driven by rising IoT demand and government initiatives supporting digital transformation.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth due to booming consumer electronics markets, expanding smart cities, and large-scale network upgrades in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually adopting Wi-Fi 6, supported by improving broadband penetration and increasing investments in enterprise networking solutions.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31440 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the Wi-Fi 6 market analysis are Apple Inc., Aruba Networks, Asustek Computer Inc., AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Linksys Holdings, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Sterlite Technologies Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Wi-Fi 6 industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest Wi-Fi 6 market share in 2021.• By location type, outdoor segment generated highest revenue in 2021.• By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.• By vertical, the IT & telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

