LD 313 Career and Technical Education Work Force Group to Meet Nov. 23rd

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 8:00-10:00 am the Work Force Group for LD 313 will hold its second virtual meeting, hosted by the Department of Education.

LD 313 was passed in the 130th legislature and is focused on several topics regarding Career and Technical Education (CTE). If you would like to join as an attendee and listen to the discussion, you can use the following link.

Link to join Webinar as Attendee: https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/81283687048

If you have any comments on the discussion, you can send email them to; cte.doe@maine.gov .