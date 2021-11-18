Arizona College of Nursing Opens New Campus in Falls Church VA
We are excited to be opening the Falls Church campus to meet the need for skilled nurses in the area.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Falls Church VA. This will be the 12th campus location for the college and the first campus in Virginia. The Falls Church campus will be located at 3130 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 800, conveniently located off the I-495 Capital Beltway.
— Nick Mansour, President, Arizona College of Nursing
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Washington Metropolitan area has the lowest concentration of nurse employment vs. national nurse employment among all major US. cities. One of the causes of the nursing shortage is not enough nursing students are graduating to handle the need for medical care.
The new campus aims to address the demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RN). Arizona College of Nursing offers an accelerated program that provides students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Nursing Degree in three years, or less, with qualified transfer credit. The college is currently accepting enrollments for its first cohort beginning Jan. 3, 2021.
“We are excited to be opening the Falls Church campus to meet the need for skilled nurses in the area,” said Nick Mansour, President, Arizona College of Nursing. “Our nursing program employs a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training in our state-of-the-art simulation labs and through clinical rotations. Nursing is all we will teach at this location so students can be confident that our accredited, career-focused, BSN program will prepare them for a fulfilling nursing career.”
Students at the campus will have the opportunity to receive individual attention and form relationships with faculty and staff. The Falls Church campus will also offer support services include tutoring, open lab time, counseling services, career services and opportunities to join student nursing associations.
For more information, please visit: arizonacollege.edu/falls-church-nursing-school/
About Arizona College of Nursing
Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 10 campuses across 7 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit: arizonacollege.edu
Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 6023001307
mstroupe@arizonacollege.edu