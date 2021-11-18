SixthUp Release the Recording of their Webinar 'Top Cloud Security Threats'

I’m encouraged with the response the webinar got. I hope, this session would have provided attendees with key insights to be ready for and equipped to derail the surging wave of security attacks.” — Ashish Choudhary - CEO, SixthUp

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SixthUp, a US-based consulting firm that provides cloud services, emerging tech, and digital journey transformation solutions across a range of industries, announced the release of the recording of its recent webinar, on the topic - “Top cloud security threats: Understanding your responsibilities in a shared security model and steps that you can take to mitigate the security threats”. The webinar is meant for C-Suite Executives, CISOs and Security Teams, IT Managers and Architects, Engineers and Developers, Systems/Network/Database Administrators, and cloud professionals across industries.

The webinar took place on 10th November 2021, where a panel of cloud experts, including Chris Whitehead, Cloud Architect & Sr. Associate at SixthUp, and David Hampton – Sr. Cloud & DevSecOps Architect at SixthUp discussed some common but high-impact security failures that organizations can remedy to reduce the attack radius. The session was moderated by Lee Shorts, Senior Relationship Director at SixthUp.

The topics covered during the webinar include:

• Understanding Shared Security Model

• Security Responsibilities

• Defense In-Depth

• Top Cloud Vulnerabilities

• Common Misconfigurations

• Remediation

“Whenever adoption of a new technology increases, there is a corresponding rise in security vulnerabilities. When organizations rush to complete IT projects, they sometimes forget to make IT secure. It was a pleasure to discuss cloud security as a topic along with David, an experienced DevSecOps practitioner.” said Chris Whitehead, Cloud Architect & Sr. Associate at SixthUp.

David Hampton, Sr. Cloud & DevSecOps Architect at SixthUp, said - “Delighted by the webinar’s response and thankful to each person who attended this webinar. It was a pleasure sharing the spotlight with Chris, and I hope the attendees gained valuable insights from our discussion. With DevSecOps tools and practices, organizations can lay a powerful foundation for digital transformation.”

Lee Shorts, Senior Relationship Director at SixthUp, says - “Overall, the webinar went exceedingly well. I would like to congratulate Chris and David for this informative session and thank the audience for making this webinar a success. Hopefully, it will allow our viewers to learn the common critical cloud threats and preventive measures to be taken against them.”

Ashish Choudhary - CEO, SixthUp, states that - “I’m encouraged with the response the webinar got and appreciate our audience for taking the time to attend. Breach of cloud data is becoming more and more common. Ironically, cloud adoption is spurred by the perceived security it offers. I hope, this session would have provided attendees with key insights to be ready for and equipped to derail the surging wave of security attacks.”

SixthUp’s suite of offerings includes cloud, data, analytics, AI and machine learning, web application development, automation services backed by accelerators for digital journey transformation, data analytics, and insights.

About SixthUp

SixthUp is a technology consulting firm that provides the emerging tech, Cloud, and Digital services to fuel our client’s business growth. Their approach eliminates risk, accelerates their client’s time to market, and enables them to reap the true reward of embracing the tech. SixthUp represents Dynamic Technologies group, which has been providing technology and software solutions for more than two decades to organizations across industries in the US, Europe, and Africa.

Media Contacts