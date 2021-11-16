U.S. Solicitor General says 4-3 Supreme Court decision was wrongspanspan lang= about=/user/17 typeof=schema:Person property=schema:name datatype=Mayo, Lynne/span/span spanTue, 11/16/2021 - 06:02/span div diva href=/search?f%5B0%5D=news_type%3A134 rel=nofollowNewsLink/a/div /div divpThe U.S. Solicitor General has criticized a divided California Supreme Court decision that interpreted federal law so as to increase the amount of a rental subsidy for certain families./p /div div divRelated Links/div div diva href=http://www.atthelectern.com/u-s-solicitor-general-says-4-3-supreme-court-decision-was-wrong/U.S. Solicitor General says 4-3 Supreme Court decision was wrong/a/div /div /div div divSorting Weight/div div-8/div /div div divHas been sent/div divOff/div /div