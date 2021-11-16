Submit Release
U.S. Solicitor General says 4-3 Supreme Court decision was wrong
Mayo, Lynne
Tue, 11/16/2021 - 06:02

The U.S. Solicitor General has criticized a divided California Supreme Court decision that interpreted federal law so as to increase the amount of a rental subsidy for certain families.

