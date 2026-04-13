Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,818 in the last 365 days.

Appeals court again blocks contempt sanction against SF public defender

(Subscription required) A 1st District Court of Appeal panel issued an order April 10 temporarily staying the penalty imposed by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman after Raju was found in contempt for ignoring a court order to accept new clients. Raju's office claimed unsustainable workloads prevented it from accepting new clients, arguing that inadequate counsel would threaten defendants' constitutional due process rights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Appeals court again blocks contempt sanction against SF public defender

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.