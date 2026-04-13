Appeals court again blocks contempt sanction against SF public defender

(Subscription required) A 1st District Court of Appeal panel issued an order April 10 temporarily staying the penalty imposed by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman after Raju was found in contempt for ignoring a court order to accept new clients. Raju's office claimed unsustainable workloads prevented it from accepting new clients, arguing that inadequate counsel would threaten defendants' constitutional due process rights.

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