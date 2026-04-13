Court Battle Paused as State Supreme Court Reviews Riverside Election Investigation Case

The legal dispute involving Rob Bonta and Chad Bianco over a 2025 election investigation is now on hold as both sides await further direction from the California Supreme Court. On April 8, the California Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, issuing an emergency stay and ordering the sheriff’s office to temporarily halt its investigation into the 2025 special election.

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