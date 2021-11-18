TerraLens Geospatial SDK selected by Ultra Naval Systems and Sensors for next generation of US Navy Surface Search Radar
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael R. Gutermuth reads the SPS 73 radar on the bridge of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary S. Welch, U.S. Navy.
TerraLens Geospatial SDK map engine selected by Ultra Naval Systems and Sensors for next generation of US Navy Surface Search Radar
Ultra Naval Systems and Sensors was awarded a $42M USD contract in July 2020 to develop and manufacture a new surface fleet radar system to replace legacy navigation radars and deliver next generation technologies. The Next Generation Surface Search Radar (NGSSR) is a multi-mission radar focused on safe navigation, surface search and periscope detection.
Navigation and situational awareness are core functions for all surface warships, but these routine tasks are becoming more difficult as the ocean becomes increasingly complex with the proliferation of inexpensive solid-state radar, which contribute to ship and radio traffic. Debris like floating transport containers, air traffic and land-based radar also contribute to crowding and confusing the radio spectrum.
The NGSSR incorporates the latest digital technology and a software-based technology designed to extend, enhance and optimize radar system performance.
Martin Lewis, President of Ultra Naval Systems & Sensors commented: “Ultra is proud to provide the multi-mission, interoperable NGSSR to the United States Navy. The Kongsberg TerraLens SDK enables us to deliver high-performance geospatial rendering we expect across the range of NGSSR capabilities.”
Kongsberg’s TerraLens SDK provides a highly performant next-gen geospatial and 3D display capability for the NGSSR operator consoles.
“We’re very proud of the capabilities of our TerraLens SDK”, said Ranald McGillis, president of Kongsberg Geospatial. “TerraLens powers the displays for a wide range of mission-critical applications supporting various other US Navy programs besides NGSSR.”
The new NGSSR radar is expected to ultimately replace all variants of the Navy's current AN/SPS-67, and AN/SPS-73 radar systems.
About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (http://www.kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence Systems.
About Ultra: Ultra provides application-engineered solutions to customers’ most difficult challenges in key elements of their mission critical and intelligent systems in the defense, security, critical detection & control markets.
