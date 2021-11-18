Re: Waterbury-Stowe Rd Closure
Waterbury-Stowe Rd has been cleared and is back open.
Thank you for your patience.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Waterbury-Stowe Rd near Gregg Hill Rd in Waterbury Center will be closed to through traffic until further notice.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully, and thank you for your patience.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173