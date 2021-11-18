Submit Release
Re: Waterbury-Stowe Rd Closure

Waterbury-Stowe Rd has been cleared and is back open. 

Thank you for your patience. 

Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam <Miriam.Serna-Ginsburg@vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 5:01 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Waterbury-Stowe Rd Closure

 

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

 

 Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Waterbury-Stowe Rd near Gregg Hill Rd in Waterbury Center will be closed to through traffic until further notice. 

 

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully, and thank you for your patience.

