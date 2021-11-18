WORKHOUSE Makes Magic with Metaverse Marketing For Nouveau NFT Trade
Sizzling Workhouse Crypto Division storytellers command sapient social strategy for a new future dominated by digital art and mass crypto adoption.
By increasingly seeking nonconventional business considerations for an ever-growing international community, we aim to make public relations more accessible than ever.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the inception of digital arts, the WORKHOUSE Crypto Division (http://www.workhousepr.com) has propelled one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies forward.
The award-winning company continues to receive accolades for its untraditional service across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres for those who seek to craft a seamless business platform in the viral age. The epitome of smooth digital business, work in this space requires a stable marketing silo to blast pioneering Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) into the metasphere.
As the Agency of Record for pioneering utility-backed projects, including the world's first crypto-funded film, The Underground Sistine Chapel, which revolutionized the entertainment industry by offering 200 NFTs through Minty.Art in advance of the film's release. Workhouse brought global audiences and bold bylines to business to enjoy this innovative endeavor https://www.newsweek.com/producers-finance-film-selling-nfts-paper-maps-popular-despite-gps-1602063
The agency also represents Marcel Mutt, the anonymous French-based graffiti artist, sculptor, political activist, and video director. His satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humor with graffiti executed stenciling and sculptural techniques. Marcel's works of political and social commentary have been featured on streets, walls, and bridges throughout the world. Mutt’s creativity grew out of the Paris underground which involved collaborations between punk artists and street musicians. Since the late Nineties, these controversial works, created in secret, continue to provide cunning commentary on the world of art, consumerism, and celebrity. View Mutt's Collection here https://www.opensea.io/collection/marcel-mutt-collection
WORKHOUSE represents respected leaders in the cryptocurrency space, including blockchain and cryptocurrency-driven marketplaces, trading platforms, and crypto real estate companies to enable creators to promote NFT assets at the highest possible level attracting buyers and investors. Services offered to Workhouse NFT clients include media relations, targeted outreach to industry publications, content creation, digital media campaigns, and celebrity partnerships.
The strategic transformation of Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, to launch the Metaverse platform demonstrates an immediate approach for companies to provide a more immersive experience for those who do not reside in their physical location.
WORKHOUSE was one of the first futurist firms to accept Bitcoin cryptocurrency for digital engagement, consumer marketing, celebrity, NFT, and retail services. The decision to support crypto was driven largely by its future-focused client base and entertainment clients who have digitized original collectibles through leading crypto-driven marketplaces and trading platforms Rarible, SuperRare, Nifty Gateway, Opeansea, and Foundation.
"Accepting Bitcoin reflects our dedication to tomorrow. A revolutionary technology that is far beyond a new means of exchange, Bitcoin has single-handedly ushered important innovations across the stratosphere," said Adam Nelson, Workhouse, Founder & CEO. "Striking as emerging technology, philosophy, and a platform to encourage new and transformative approaches, we could not be more bullish about the brilliance of Bitcoin. By increasingly seeking nonconventional business considerations for an ever-growing international community, we aim to make public relations more accessible than ever."
Celebrating 22 years of service, Workhouse joins a fast-growing list of innovators across a plethora of industries who have embraced cryptocurrencies, including Elon Musk's Tesla, Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon, Visa, PayPal, Coca-Cola, AMC, and Expedia, have all allowed customers to treat digital currency like dollars, accepting Bitcoin as the preferred payment method for its goods and services.
WORKHOUSE is one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 22 years of service, the agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting and, modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Max's Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Chase Contemporary, Versace and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional service across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit workhousepr.com
