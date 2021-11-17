AMBER Alert – Noah Clare

GALLATIN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to work alongside the Gallatin Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and numerous local and state agencies to locate 3-year-old Noah Clare, who became the subject of a Tennessee AMBER Alert on Tuesday, November 16th.

On November 7th, Noah’s mother reported to the Gallatin Police Department her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Clare, failed to return their three-year-old son at the conclusion of a scheduled visitation. On November 8th, the boy’s mother applied for an emergency motion to suspend parenting time, which the court granted, along with a temporary restraining order. Gallatin Police soon secured a warrant, charging Jacob Clare with one count of Custodial Interference, after which the TBI issued a Tennessee Endangered Child Alert for Noah Clare. On November 16th, following ongoing investigative work and the addition of a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, the TBI issued a Tennessee AMBER Alert for Noah Clare. An AMBER Alert for Noah also remains active in Arizona, along with an Endangered Missing Advisory issued in California.

Since learning of Noah’s disappearance, law enforcement has worked to pursue any and all investigative leads in hopes of finding him. Those efforts partly show that Jacob Clare, on or around October 30th, purchased a silver Subaru Legacy from an individual on Facebook Marketplace. On November 7th, license plate readers in Arizona spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 95, near the Bill Williams Bridge. Several stickers placed on the back of the vehicle had been removed, and the vehicle had been fully loaded with clothing, camping gear, and other items. On November 13th, a tow company in San Clemente, California impounded the vehicle and, after learning about it on November 16th, law enforcement secured and processed any evidence that might prove helpful in generating additional investigative leads. At this time, authorities are pursuing any and all leads that may point to a location or direction of travel that could lead to a quick resolution.

Noah Clare has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 3’5”, weighs approximately 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes. Jacob Clare is 35 and has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 6’7” and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is also wanted by the Beaver Dam, KY Police Department to face charges of Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

If you see Noah or Jacob Clare, or have information about their whereabouts, please contact 911, the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 451-3838, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Tips may also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.