Landgraf to Host Town Hall at the Ward County Event Center  print page

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks
11/17/2021

ODESSA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) will host a town hall on Thursday, November 18 in Monahans at the Ward County Event Center. During the event, Rep. Landgraf will provide an update on actions taken by the Texas legislature in 2021. This is the second of four town halls Landgraf is scheduled to host in November and December, one in each of the four counties he serves as a member of the Texas House of Representatives..

“These town halls are an opportunity for folks to ask questions and get a no-nonsense update on what the Texas legislature has been up to and how it impacts our lives in the Permian Basin.,” Landgraf said.

Ward County Town Hall WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Ward County Event Center (1525 East Monahans Parkway, Monahans, Texas 79756)

