TDOT to Deliver New U.S. Route 127 (State Route 28) and State Route 68 Intersection Improvement Project near Crossville, Cumberland County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – After much discussion with community members and various stakeholders, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has taken a fresh approach to the redesign of the intersection of US-127 (SR-28) and SR-68 in Cumberland County. The project begins on US-127 approximately 0.5 miles south of the intersection with SR-68 and extends to approximately 0.4 mile north of the intersection, just south of Byrd Creek. The project extends approximately 0.5 miles along SR-68 from near Burton Road to the intersection with US-127.

The project focuses primarily on improving safety and pedestrian access while preserving the character of the existing triangle greenspace that is of great importance to the community. This new design reduces the risk of potential crashes by lessening the skew of the intersection and decreasing the number of conflict points. It improves operations for current and future traffic demands, includes sidewalks for pedestrians accessing Homestead Elementary School as well as the Homesteads Tower Museum, and provides additional parking spaces for the museum.

The right-of-way for this project has already been purchased and no additional property will be needed for the new design. The project is scheduled to be let to construction in Summer of 2022.

