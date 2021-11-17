I-95 Overnight Lane Closures Starting Tomorrow for Joint Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 95 between the Academy Road/Linden Avenue Interchange and the Bucks County line on Thursday, November 18, through Friday, November 19, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for joint repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

