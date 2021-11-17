Lane Restrictions Next Week on I-81 in Cumberland County

​Contractor to trim trees along the interstate

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a contractor is scheduled to trim trees next week along a section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Weather permitting, work will be from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Monday, September 22, on northbound and southbound I-81 from Mile Marker 26 to Mile Marker 32. In the event of inclement weather, this work will be performed during the same hours on Tuesday, November 23.

This mobile operation will require lane restrictions of up to 20 minutes so trees that could potentially fall on the interstate can be removed. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

This work is part of a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township.

This is project includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

