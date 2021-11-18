KILLERS OF BROTHER AHMAUD ARBERY TRIAL WATCH AND RALLY
BLFJ issues a call for local and national supporters of the Arbery family
There must be justice in this case. The Black community will accept nothing less than a conviction on the strongest murder charges in this case against these white vigilante defendants.”BRUNSWICK, GA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday – November 22, 2021 Black Lawyers for Justice, several national organizations, and self-defense groups will hold a trial watch (8:30am) and mass rally (11:30am) at the Glynn County Courthouse 1725 Reynolds Street Brunswick, GA. These groups include Black Lives Matter 757, the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, Lion of Judah Armed Forces, Panthers Special Operations, and several other strong groups.
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz (BLFJ) has issued a call for local and national supporters of the Arbery family to join the rally and speak-out against the unjustifiable cold-blooded murder of Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020. (State of Georgia vs Travis McMichael Greg McMichael INDICTMENT NO. CR-2000433).
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan; three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery. During the eight-day trial 23 witnesses gave testimony including state medical examiner Dr. Edmund Donoghue, who testified that Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun rounds fired at him. He said both gunshots caused such severe bleeding that either blast alone would have killed the 25-year-old Black man.
Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz says “The prosecution seems to be doing the right thing in this critical case. We must attend and watch every witness that the defense presents in this trial, as they are trying to make Aubrey, who is the victim, into the villain. There must be justice in this case. The Black community will accept nothing less than a conviction on the strongest murder charges in this case against these white vigilante defendants.”
ZOOM LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87666704922?pwd=WFUrZU5GQ0JxTWVTajAxdTgyVkhKZz09
CONTACT: TEXT: 202.699.1046
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
email us here