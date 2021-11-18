SkyStem is DotCom Magazine’s “2021 Impact Company Of The Year” Award Winner
DotCom Magazine named SkyStem the “2021 Impact Company Of The Year” Award Winner
Now, more than ever, it is important to focus on your clients, and make this the best year that they ever had.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyStem LLC, makers of ART, a leading provider of automated month-end close and account reconciliation software, is pleased to announce they have won the “2021 Impact Company of the Year” from DotCom Magazine, a platform for all entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and influencers. After their amazing interview with DotCom Magazine last month, DotCom honored SkyStem with this award because they’re making a positive difference in an incredibly unusual year.
The DotCom Magazine “2021 Impact Company of The Year” awards celebrate shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company like SkyStem makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place with their commitment to their brand and employees. DotCom Magazine is honored to recognize SkyStem with this distinguished award. DotCom believes it is a world where risk takers like SkyStem must be lauded, saluted, and respected. As an outstanding entrepreneur, Shagun Malhotra, SkyStem’s Founder and CEO, knows that nothing is given to you. It’s up to the entrepreneur to get up every morning and make an effort. Every minute of an entrepreneur’s lives is not guaranteed. Their time is a blessing to be cherished and made the most of.
DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Award 2021 hopes this acknowledgement will become a yearly event for SkyStem. They believe Shagun Malhotra and SkyStem’s business will go from good to limitless. “Now, more than ever, it is important to focus on your clients, and make this the best year that they ever had. After all, that is what entrepreneurs do…we are focused with laser-like vision to do what is best for our clients.” says Shagun Malhotra. “I come from a family of hard workers and problem solvers. They are very supportive and loving people who have modeled me into woman that is resilient.”
As a 2021 DotCom Magazine Impact Company of 2021 award winner, DotCom knows SkyStem will continue to make a difference, be bold and continue to build. When faced with a challenge, SkyStem will respond with grace, dignity and quite frankly move mountains! In 2021, everyone talks about uncertain times, it is leaders like Shagun and her employees that stick their head up above the crowd, and say “we can do this'', “we will get it done”, “we will make this happen”, “we are willing to pay the price, and “we will turn uncertainty into a concrete block that cannot be knocked over!”
DotCom Magazine expects their Impact Company of 2021 Award Winners to lead, which is exactly why SkyStem has been selected. They are leaders: their company leads, their business system leads, and Shagun Malhotra leads by example. It is an honor for DotCom to have selected SkyStem, to have looked at a company and know that it is the people like their employees that have the awesome responsibility to provide a service that makes life easier for so many. DotCom considers Shagun Malhotra and her business a lamplighter. Keep up the great work. This award is the least DotCom Magazine can do to thank you. We know that 2022 will be your most impactful year yet!
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is the premier platform for entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and influencers to share their company news, stories and personal journeys. DotCom Magazine provides featured stories about interesting CEO's and thought leaders. Their platform features reflect an amazing group of visionaries that have built amazing companies. DotCom Magazine asks questions about entrepreneurship, leadership, and what makes them tick!
ABOUT SKYSTEM
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing balance sheet flux and P&L variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. Our web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
