Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 400 Block of 37th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the 400 Block of 37th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:01 am, the suspects approached the victim in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle and assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/0WrcWAFKKpI

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###