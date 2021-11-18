Comfort Cases' CEO Reviews How the Nonprofit Serves 150,000 Kids in Foster Care during the Mind Your Business Radio Show
Rob Scheer, founder & CEO of Comfort Cases, is the featured guest during the Mind Your Business radio program on November 28 at 10 p.m.
CEO Rob Scheer Shares Useful Mentoring Concepts for Creating Effective and Higher-Functioning Organizations
Comfort Cases help children making the often confusing and scary transition to foster care. By providing these items in their own knapsack, we're helping neglected kids develop a sense of dignity.”SHORT HILLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank Chief Culture Officer Dennis Budinich is co-hosting with Host Yitzchok Saftlas the first Business Exchange Series show on the Mind Your Business radio program. During the show on November 28, beginning at 10 p.m., Budinich and Saftlas will be interviewing Rob Scheer, founder and CEO of the not-for-profit organization Comfort Cases.
The Mind Your Business radio show may be heard live on 710 WOR-AM radio. Audiences may also listen live on the internet using 710 WOR, iHeartRadio, or MYBRadio.com. After broadcasting, the show will be archived and available on popular podcasting channels, including Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, among many others. The YouTube video of the broadcast will be available on 710WOR Mind Your Business Radio’s channel 2-3 weeks after broadcast.
Comfort Cases' CEO Honored as a CNN Hero
Scheer will share with the Mind Your Business audience how he used his expertise gained as a banker and a senior company executive to organize, launch, grow, and sustain Comfort Cases. Scheer is recognized as one the CNN Heroes who show how, with leadership, seemingly impossible things to improve people’s lives may be accomplished. The CNN Heroes, who often have business backgrounds, are supported by teams of individuals who willingly bring their best efforts to the responsibilities in their organizations and causes they support.
Nonprofit Assists 150,000 Foster Care Children
Comfort Cases is assisting tens of thousands of children in America’s foster care system. The organization’s mission is to inspire an engaged alliance of people, organizations, and corporations to bring dignity and hope to children in foster care through Comfort, Community, Character, and Compassion.
Co-hosts Budinich and Saftlas will interview Scheer about:
building and mentoring staff and volunteers to create an effective and efficient organization,
managing an organization’s or a company’s finances and resources,
creating alliances with corporate sponsors and companies,
the value corporations receive when their employees help worthy not-for-profits, and
developing relationships between people who want devote time and talent to a positive mission that is greater than themselves.
Each day Comfort Cases provides foster care children with knapsacks filled with such essential items as clothes, personal care products, warm blankets, cuddly stuffed animals, books and more. Typically, foster care children carry their few personal items in a black garbage bag. The organization, with its many allies, has provided more than 150,000 knapsacks to children across 14 states and the District of Columbia.
Scheer said, “Our Comfort Cases help children making the often confusing and scary transition to a foster care home. By providing these items in their own knapsack, we’re helping neglected kids develop a sense of dignity, personal worthiness and optimism about their new home lives and, hopefully, a sense of promise.”
Investors Foundation Supports Comfort Cases
The Investors Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the bank, has provided grant funding to Comfort Cases for a number of years, and teams of bank employees have helped pack the knapsacks donated to children in foster care.
Scheer Works Closely with Frontline Teams
Budinich says, “Scheer is a leader who works closely with staff and volunteers on the frontline of Comfort Care’s operations. In the field, the groups face obstacles together, strive to develop solutions and take actions that help them increase their level of service.”
Investors Bank’s Business Exchange Builds Communities
Investors Bank and Budinich’s team launched the Business Exchange series during the pandemic to serve the business community. The Exchange has presented virtual programs that featured noteworthy experts, authors and business professionals. Hundreds of businesspeople viewed the presentations, offered comments and regularly attended the sessions.
The Business Exchange series is now expanding its reach by furthering its alliance with the Mind Your Business radio program. The next program to be presented in the Business Exchange series is scheduled for Sunday, December 19, and the featured guest is Chip Paillex, founder and of America’s Grow-a-Row. The nonprofit organization grows fresh fruits and vegetables on its 400-acre farm. This year, the organization will contribute more than two million pounds produce to food banks from Maine to Virginia.
About Investors Bank:
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, N.J., is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With more than $27.3 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan, and cash management products for consumers and businesses.
About Comfort Cases
Rob Scheer, founder, and his husband, Reece Scheer, founder, started the not-for-profit Comfort Cases organization in 2013. The Scheer family set out to end the use by children in foster of plastic trash bags to carry their belonging to a new home. The nonprofit provides each child entering foster care with a new knapsack that is packed with essential and comfort items. To date, Comfort Cases has assisted more than 150,000 children in foster care. The Scheer family has developed alliances with many corporations, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of communities. Comfort Cases website is https://comfortcases.org/
