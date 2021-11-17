Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Bill Hager

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, former Representative Bill Hager passed away. Former Representative Hager represented parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties from 2010 until 2018. During his time in the Florida House of Representatives, he served on several committees, including as Chair of the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee and Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight, and Vice Chair of the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee and Civil Justice Subcommittee.

To honor the memory of former Representative Bill Hager and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the Boca Raton City Hall of Boca Raton, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

