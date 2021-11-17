Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,395 in the last 365 days.

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Bill Hager

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, former Representative Bill Hager passed away. Former Representative Hager represented parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties from 2010 until 2018. During his time in the Florida House of Representatives, he served on several committees, including as Chair of the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee and Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight, and Vice Chair of the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee and Civil Justice Subcommittee.

To honor the memory of former Representative Bill Hager and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the Boca Raton City Hall of Boca Raton, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

###

You just read:

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Bill Hager

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.