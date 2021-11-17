More about GBI Makes Arrest in 2015 Jenkins County Murder

Submit Release
Millen, GA (November 17, 2021) – On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the GBI arrested and charged Teresa Kim Mobley, 53, of Millen, GA, with one count of Murder, in connection to the death of Kenith Scott, in Millen, Jenkins County, GA. Scott, 52, was found stabbed to death his apartment on June 2, 2015.

Evidence recovered at the scene was successfully processed by the GBI crime lab for DNA. The DNA profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and a match was made to Mobley’s profile. Mobley’s DNA profile was recently entered into CODIS based on being sentenced to probation for a previous conviction. The relationship between Mobley and Scott is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Mobley was booked into the Jenkins County Jail.

