Senator Kearney to Host Diaper Drive for Local Families

SPRINGFIELD, PA – November 17, 2021 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware), in partnership with Maternity Care Coalition, will host a diaper drive this holiday season to help local families in need.

Now through December 17, people can drop off new and unused packages of diapers, baby formula, and wipes to one of three locations in Senator Kearney’s district.

“The holiday season can be tough for families with small children for many reasons,” said Senator Kearney. “My office wanted to lighten the load for parents in the area and provide them with items that would have an immediate impact. I understand that individual needs vary, so we’re grateful for Maternity Care Coalition as our partners and know they will ensure all donations are distributed in local communities.”

Drop- Off Locations:

Springfield District Office – 130 South State Road, Springfield, PA 19064

– 130 South State Road, Springfield, PA 19064 Upper Darby District Office – 51 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082

– 51 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082 Five Points Coffee – 47 Long Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082

About Maternity Care Coalition:

Since 1980, Maternity Care Coalition (MCC) has assisted more than 145,000 families throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, focusing particularly on neighborhoods with high rates of poverty, infant mortality, health disparities, and changing immigration patterns. We know a family’s needs change as they go through the pregnancy and their child’s first years, and we offer a range of services and programs for every step along the way.

For more information about this press release, contact Senator Tim Kearney’s office at 610-544-6120.

