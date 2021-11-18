Crypto Queen, Darcy Donavan, named CMO of E-COIN FINANCE to Spearhead Marketing and Business Development
"The world we are in now is evolving faster than ever before and Crypto is the next step in that evolution, putting the control of our finances back in the hands of the people. "LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darcy Donavan www.darcydonavan.com known as the #CryptoQueen has accepted the position of CMO for E-Coin Finance. E-Coin Finance is a decentralized & deflationary BEP-20 token that is creating an online payment platform replacing conventional fiat currency through their wallet app. with integrated debit card.
— Darcy Donavan, CMO E-Coin Finance
E- Coin Finance was released on May 15th, 2021 by its Founding partner & CEO Mohammad Anowar Hussain, & Founding partner & COO Ronaldo Guedes.
Donavan said "The world we are in now is evolving faster than ever before and Crypto is the next step in that evolution, putting the control of our finances back in the hands of the people. E-Coin Finance is building relationships and developing technology and applications that will lead the way for our future. As the new CMO of E-Coin Finance, I look forward to bringing my expertise in business and marketing along with the relationships that I have built over the years to help make this happen."
Donavan was named to this position because of her mega success in Crypto and her 7+ million followers on social media. Her #darcyarmy, as her followers are called, listen to her predictions in Crypto and have made money from her strategies and advice.
Darcy started promoting the Company across her social media following of over 7+ million combined followers, bringing even more attention from investors to E-Coin Finance. Donavan will help the Company further it's reach through strategic marketing and further accelerate its growth in the global Crypto Finance sector.
Ms. Donavan will lead marketing, product innovation advertising, as well as the brands marketing initiatives.
She will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build E-Coin Finance position as a leading cryptocurrency throughout the world.
Darcy Donavan has been investing in the Crypto market for the last 4 years and over the last year has become more heavily involved in Crypto, NFTs, tech and the Metaverse, while finding ways to tie it all together through her experience in the Entertainment Industry.
ABOUT DARCY DONAVAN
Darcy Donavan is an American born film and television actress, recording artist, author, model, entrepreneur and philanthropist with a German, Italian and Brazilian ancestry. Born in Miami, Florida and raised in Nashville, Tennessee,
Darcy began her career in the entertainment industry as a child actor and starred in a number of national television commercials at a very young age.
Darcy has appeared in roles for hit movies and television shows including, " Modern Family", "Parks and Recreation", "Anchorman", "My Babysitter's a
Vampire", "Bones", "Six Feet Under", "Entourage", "Cult", "All My Children", "My Name is Earl", "Las Vegas" and "Nip/Tuck". Acting in film and television
A now platinum selling recording artist, her second album "Distraction," Darcy accumulated over twenty-million online streams, which helped her songs reach
number one in ringtone downloads across North America. Using a hybrid mix of hip-hop/pop influenced rap lyrics and silky, sultry vocals with pop club mixes,
Darcy dropped the remix to her single, "It's My Life," which charted in the top 100 Dance Billboard Charts in four countries.
In 2013, Darcy was named a World Peace Ambassador
Darcy is a savvy entrepreneur, social media influencer, writer and producer. She released her highly anticipated inspirational book "Darcy's Daily Dose of Inspiration" in November of 2018 and is currently working on her spiritual autobiography that major studio producers are looking to make into a feature film.
