DAPHNE BARAK Presents The 3rd Annual 'STARRY STARRY NIGHT GALA' For Breast Cancer JANUARY 31, IN PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA

"STARRY STARRY NIGHT"Gala ForBreast Cancer @ Chaparral Country Club in Palm Desert California Special host Cheryl Hines, host is Eric B and Patrick Evans

The Gala is raising awareness for Breast Cancer I am a cancer survivor and this is my way of honoring those who saved my life and pay it forward by raising millions of dollars for Breast Cancer” — Daphne Barak, Game Changer Event Series, Co-Founder

PALM DESERT CA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The number one Journalist in the world Daphne Barak and her partner Bill (Erbil) Gunasti, announced today that their 3rd Annual “ Starry Starry Night Gala ” will be held on Saturday January 31, 2026, at the Chaparral Country Club in Palm Desert, California, the Gala will start at 5:00 pm.The Gala will be hosted by Eric B and news host Patrick Evans with special host TV and Film star Cheryl Hines , who is also the wife of HHSS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Country Music star Alexis Wilkins, who is the Fiancé of FBI Director Kash Patel will perform live at the Gala.This Gala is raising money and awareness for Breast Cancer, Daphne is a cancer survivor, and this is her way of honoring those who saved her life and to pay it forward by raising millions of dollars for Breast Cancer Awareness.Heads of Fortune 500 corporations, doctors, nurses, celebrities and Government Officials and Dignitaries from all over the world will attend this invitation only Gala.Proceeds from this Gala will Benefit Moores Cancer Center @ UCSD Health.The Angel of Life awards will be presented to Michelle Milo & Dr. Soudabeh Fazeli.The Gala Producers: Game Changer Event, LLC and its founding partners, the number one Journalist in the World Daphne Barak and Bill Gunasti will also present special awards to newscaster Patrick Evans, Eric B music star, Cheryl Hines Film &TV star and wife of HHSS Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.GALA LOCATIONChaparral Country Club located at 100 Chaparral Dr. in Palm Desert, Ca.ABOUT GAME CHANGER EVENT SERIES, LLC w/ Starry Starry Night Gala Dinners, Cocktail Receptions, the Day After Brunches & Invitational GolfOn April 12, 2024, Daphne Barak underwent a breast cancer removal operation. In the ensuing one-year intense chemotherapy session, she fully recovered.Erbil Gunasti also when through a life – saving emergency operation in the same 24 hours.These two miraculous operations at the University of California, San Diego inadvertently became the impetus for the founding of this 501c(3).Prof. Anne Wallace, Director of Comprehensive Breast Health Center, and Chief Surgeon Byran Clary simultaneously operated on the founders.Ever since that moment they have become an integral part of Starry Starry Night Gala dinners, with a contingent of doctors and staff from UC San Diego Health.********Game Changer Event Series, LLC was founded on May 15, 2024, by Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti in California.*********Starry Starry Night Gala Dinner Premiere took place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Rancho Mirage, California on June 3. 2024.The second event took place at the Chaparral Country Club in Palm Desert on March 2, 2025. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services RKF Jr. highlighted the event. His wife, Cheryl Hines Kennedy, was also present as a special Host, honoring doctors with awards.*************A Reception Cocktail preceded the first two Starry Starry Night events, a day before, for dignitaries and its biggest donors.*****************The Third event will take place in the same location on January 31, 2026. The “Brunch” after the “Gala-Dinner” will be the main added feature to the gala dinners. The Brunch will take place in the Desert Horizons Country Club in Indian Wells.DP WORLD GOLF TOUR will announce soon the date for their 1st ever Golf Tournament in Indian Wells Ca to benefit Daphne and Bill’s Foundation for Cancer Research with UCSD Health.******************

