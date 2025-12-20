A LINE OF FIRE #4 Movie In America On NETFLIX Starring David A.R. White, Cuba Gooding Jr, Eve Richards ,Jason Patric, Scott Baio, Katrina Bowden

We are Thrilled with this film and excited that the Netflix Audience is embracing A LINE OF FIRE” — David A.R. White, Producer, star, A Line of Fire

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A LINE OF FIRE , the feature film starring David A.R. White (GOD’S NOT DEAD), Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire), Katrina Bowden (30 ROCK), Eve Richards (Straight Shot) with Scott Baio (Happy Days) and Jason Patric (NARC). Premiered on Dec 17th on Netflix is now the #4 movie in America as of today Friday December 19, 2025.Directed by Matt Shapira (DISAPPEARANCE), Shapira co-wrote the film with Christopher Covell in his first feature film.After working as a secret agent in the FBI for ten years, Jack Conry aka “Cash” ( David A.R. White) left it all behind after his wife passed to dedicate himself to his two daughters. Despite a fulfilling life at home, Cash misses the chance to make an impact and has been considering a return to the force. The decision is made for him when his old partner’s niece Jamie calls him for help, launching Cash back into a world of danger, corruption and intrigue.A LINE OF FIRE is produced by David A.R. White, Matt Shapira, producers include Jay Thomas, Wellington Media, Arthur Vugelman, Eric Fierstein and Melissa Wylie. Co-Executive Producers are Roger Neal, Kendall Baldwin, Jim Ameduri and Michael Scott.David A.R. White has introduced with this film to his faith and family audiences: The Action Thriller, Action Adventure films you can watch with your teens and the entire family.A LINE OF FIRE was released from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.