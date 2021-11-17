Governor Announces $230 Million in Additional Food Assistance November 16, 2021 Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food... Learn…

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP—including those already at the maximum level of benefits—will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, bringing in roughly $230 million in federal funding into the state's economy.

"No New Yorker should have to face the prospect of hunger and food insecurity," Governor Hochul said. "It is impossible for children to focus on school and adults to be successful if they are worried about where their next meal will come from. This supplemental food assistance will help to ensure that everyone in this state can make ends meet and put enough food on the table to support themselves and their families."

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits between now and Nov. 19. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between today and the end of the month.

The emergency assistance supplement will be provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP -a federally funded program administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

OTDA Executive Deputy Commissioner Barbara Guinn said, "The supplemental food benefits continue to play an important role in helping New Yorkers avoid food insecurity. As we continue to weather the ongoing public health crisis, these benefits remain an important stop-gap to help struggling households make ends meet."

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients' existing Electronic Benefit Transfer account and can be accessed with their existing EBT card. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will be automatically carried over to the following month.

Struggling New Yorkers continue to rely heavily on SNAP as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life. As of September 2021, there were more than 2.77 million SNAP recipients throughout the state.

Every dollar invested in food benefits can generate up to $1.54 in economic activity, according to a federal study quantifying the impact of SNAP on the U.S. economy. The study also found that an additional $1 billion invested in new SNAP benefits could support roughly 13,560 jobs nationwide.

Find more information on the emergency supplemental SNAP benefits, including answers to frequently asked questions, here. New Yorkers can check their eligibility for SNAP and apply online by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov.