Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,396 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Mesa Fire Capt. Trevor Madrid

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, November 18, 2021, to honor retired Mesa Fire and Medical Department Captain Trevor Madrid. On Sunday, November 14, Captain Madrid passed away in the line of duty after a battle with occupational-related cancer.

“Arizona is deeply saddened by the loss of Captain Trevor Madrid,” said Governor Ducey. “He put his life on the line day in and day out to protect Arizonans, and it’s devastating that his service ultimately led to his passing. We must do more to protect our first responders from life-threatening illnesses. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Captain Madrid during this challenging time.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Mesa Fire Capt. Trevor Madrid

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.