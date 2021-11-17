Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Mesa Fire Capt. Trevor Madrid

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, November 18, 2021, to honor retired Mesa Fire and Medical Department Captain Trevor Madrid. On Sunday, November 14, Captain Madrid passed away in the line of duty after a battle with occupational-related cancer.

“Arizona is deeply saddened by the loss of Captain Trevor Madrid,” said Governor Ducey. “He put his life on the line day in and day out to protect Arizonans, and it’s devastating that his service ultimately led to his passing. We must do more to protect our first responders from life-threatening illnesses. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Captain Madrid during this challenging time.”

###