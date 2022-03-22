Greenup Cajun JV, LLC, Secure Levee & Drainage Canal Relocation Project for Plaquemines Parish
First Lift Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project will build levees and drainage canals in Plaquemines Parish
The US Army Corps of Engineers Awards the joint venture a $ 102.5 Million Dollar Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Contract
We are thrilled to be working with Cajun Industries on this project and look forward to doing all we can to provide storm and hurricane protection to Louisiana”BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC, a fixed-price construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana's Plaquemines Parish.
Greenup Cajun JV, LLC, presented the lowest bid of four for the "New Orleans to Venice 1st lift levee and drainage canal relocation project, La Reussite to Myrtle Grove, Plaquemines Parish". The project will consist of clearing, grubbing, excavating new drainage canals, placing culverts and drainage structures, building new T-walls and levee ramp crossings, placing levee embankments, geotextile work, turf establishment, and surfacing. The estimated cost of the project is $102,452,461.00. The project has an expected completion date of November 30, 2026.
"We are thrilled to be working with Cajun Industries on this project and look forward to doing all we can to provide storm and hurricane protection to Louisiana," Greenup says. Greenup is adept at handling large-scale projects for the public good. From refurbished roads and bridges to industrial construction and maintenance, Louisiana-based Greenup Industries is behind countless projects across the Gulf South that point to the region’s growth and vibrancy. The company has expanded by leaps and bounds since its founding in 2012, becoming a leading construction contractor and provider of maintenance and third-party procurement services. With operations in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, Greenup Industries is poised for expansion into Florida soon, says founder and CEO Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native who began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We’re continuing to grow and diversify,” says Greenup. “There’s a lot of growth potential and work to be done throughout the region.”
Greenup Cajun JV, LLC is a joint venture partnership that features the skills and experience of Greenup Industries (Greenup) and Cajun Industries, LLC, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Greenup was awarded a portion of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project (WSLPP) in January 2020, a major hurricane and storm damage risk reduction project benefitting a three- parish area in southern Louisiana. The company’s scope of work includes excavating, processing, and stockpiling clay material and other work within the Bonnet Carre Spillway. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported that levee construction is expected to require 7 million to 9 million cubic yards of clay material. The Bonnet Carre Spillway has roughly 3.5 million cubic yards available, while the rest of the clay is to come from commercial sources. The $20,520,000 WSLPP contract ("Stockpile II) included excavating, processing, and stockpiling of 1.5 million cubic yards of clay from the Bonnet Carre Spillway to two stockpile sites. Greenup also worked with the US Army Corps of Engineers on the ongoing West Shore Pontchartrain Project. Greenup's primary operations on site have been excavating, processing, and stockpiling clay in two areas within the Bonnet Carre Spillway. The completion date for one stockpile is set for late December 2021, with the other for October 2022. 1.5 million cubic yards of clay will be removed from the Spillway by the end of the project.
Cajun Industries, a nationally recognized construction leader, provides fully integrated, self-performed engineering, procurement, and construction services to some of the world's largest and most respected companies. Since its inception in 1973, Cajun has spent decades honing its competency in civil, deep foundations and mechanical services. As the company has grown, so too has its core competencies. Today, it is a nationally recognized construction leader providing fully integrated self-performed EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services to some of the largest and most renowned companies in the world.
Greenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and design services, and specialty construction services to our diverse set of clients. We offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vetting of vendors. Greenup Industries has clocked over 500,000 plus safe work man-hours and is the recipient of several awards for safety, including the Gold Medal Award, presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, and the Safety Excellence Award, presented by Gulf South Safety Council. To learn more about the benefits of having Greenup Industries work for you, please get in touch with us today by calling (225) 283-4843 or by visiting us online at www.greenupind.com.
