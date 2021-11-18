MusicIncite Announces Interval-Based Learning
Game-Changing Approach for Guitarists!
Intervals are the basis for this new approach to learning, exploring and creating music. They are perfect for visually explaining musical concepts relating to note choice.”SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MusicIncite, Ltd., today announces a new learning method for guitarists, made possible by technology, that moves away from traditional note memorization and pattern memorization to interval-based learning. This removes a lot of the confusion and frustration that exists with these traditional methods. Rather than the fretboard appearing as a sea of notes, and patterns without meaning, musical structure and organization becomes obvious.
Traditionally the interval, the sound made by two pitches some number of semitones apart, barely gets a mention, before moving into note-based examples. However, it is the sound of intervals in combination, combined with rhythm, that create different levels of tension in your audience, melodically and harmonically. This creates expectations, driving the music forward, or satisfies them, letting the music rest. Intervals are the foundations of what we hear and are what make up scales and chords and melodies. Intervals can be mastered very quickly, both their shapes and sounds.
When a scale is played with a different tonic the notes change. The intervals do not. With an interval-based approach, this is already a large reduction in learning effort. The same is true when a chord is re-rooted; the notes change, the intervals do not. Given the commonality between various chord types, this makes for a massive reduction in learning, versus knowing the notes in each chord for each chord root.
Another major benefit of using interval-based learning is the student understands note choice in terms of the intervals used to create the various sounds, making it easier to learn to improvise. Whereas guitar tab only indicates what strings and frets should be played, which is the main reason that many guitarists reach a point where their progress stops, as they try to improvise but don’t understand note choice.
Intervals are present in music notation, but they are non-obvious to guitarists starting out, who are far more concerned about finding each individual note on the guitar neck, usually with no concern for why these notes are being chosen.
However, when interval-based learning is combined with the technology built into emuso/Studio Pro, the guitarist can learn from “dynamic tab” whose presentation can be switched between the intervals (the default) and note names, as the melody and/or chord progression are presented on a virtual guitar. Additionally, all scales and chords available in the emuso/StudioTM Pro toolkit can have their presentation switched. This gives a strong basis for tying together theoretical concepts and applying them musically.
To learn more: https://www.emuso.buzz/2021/08/09/intervals-in-depth/
Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO, “Intervals are the basis for this new approach to learning, exploring and creating music. They are perfect for visually explaining musical concepts relating to note choice. Learning via intervals provides much faster musical progress than shape-based, tab-based, and note-based learning, and greatly simplify how to navigate the fretboard... Freeing yourself up on the neck!”
For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz
MUSICINCITE, LIMITED
MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013, with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-culture music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe everyone should be equipped to join in the global music conversation. Our flagship music software platform is designed for musicians of all levels who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, reference, explore and practice music. Emuso/Studio™ can be used stand-alone or as a complementary adjunct to traditional music education that employs music notation. It empowers users to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are undeveloped. The way we naturally learn has guided the innovations in media synchronization and the UX and lesson content design. For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz. 2 Minute Introduction Video: https://vimeo.com/446840240
