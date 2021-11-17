Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: Unit block of Forrester, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the Unit block of Forrester, Southwest.

At approximately 1:34 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 28 year-old Dionte Clay, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature and occurred entirely inside of a residence at the listed location.