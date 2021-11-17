Belfonte Dairy Announces Holiday Promotion and Two Limited-Time Ice Cream Flavors

Limited-time Ice Cream from Belfonte Dairy Belfonte Holiday Promotion, Comfy Pants, Good Food Dance Limited-Time Ice Cream from Belfonte Dairy

Peppermint Stick and Southern Pecan Pie Ice Cream flavors are now available in stores

We're excited to share the taste of the season with these two limited-time flavors. We wanted to create flavors that reflect the season and add to family gatherings and the memories they create.” — Tim Ketcham, General Sales Manager, Belfonte Dairy

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Belfonte Ice Cream Specialists have unwrapped two limited-time flavors to help with the holiday spirit! Belfonte released the holiday ice cream at the end of October, and believes they will be appearing on grocers' shelves in early to mid-November. Southern Pecan Pie contains maple praline flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar ribbons bursting with pie crust pieces and roasted pecans. A scoop of this premium ice cream is sure to be on everyone's list!

Next, Belfonte is featuring everyone's favorite holiday candy in an ice cream, Peppermint Stick. This favorite premium vanilla ice cream is blended with red and green peppermint candy and makes the perfect Candy Cane Delight Shake!

"We're excited to share the taste of the season with these two limited-time flavors," said Tim Ketcham, General Sales Manager, Belfonte Dairy. "We wanted to create flavors that reflect the season and add to those family gatherings and the memories they create."

In addition to the new ice cream flavors, Belfonte has announced a "Comfy Pants, Good Food Dance" Holiday Contest. One lucky winner will receive a Belfonte Dairy Free Product Coupon Pack and a Vitamix® Blender Package to blend those favorite holiday flavors. The Belfonte website also will feature holiday recipes that help our holiday meal planners prepare a taste of tradition and a dash of fresh, festive flavor. Rules and details at www.BelfonteDairy/Holiday

###

About Belfonte Dairy

Since 1969, Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company has brought families smiles each day with rich, delicious dairy products made right here in Kansas City. Quality and taste matter most and Belfonte products are made with only the finest milk from local farms. That's what helps us give you the unmatched fresh, creamy flavor in every Belfonte product – from ice cream to yogurt to dip. From the heart of Kansas City. For more information, www.BelfonteDairy.com.

Belfonte Holiday 2021