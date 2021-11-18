Michael Douglas Carlin announces that Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma Has Achieved a Theatrical Release

Denise Friday Tells Her Story in Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma, a film Faizon Love says is "the most important film of our era." Minnesota is directed by Michael Douglas Carlin

Dionne Smith Tells Her Story in Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma, a film Faizon Love says is "the most important film of our era." Minnesota is directed by Michael Douglas Carlin.

John Thompson Tells His Story in Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma, a film Faizon Love says is "the most important film of our era." The film is directed by Michael Douglas Carlin

Lisa Simpson Tells Her Story in Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma, a film Faizon Love says is "the most important film of our era." The film is directed by Michael Douglas Carlin