PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Open Positions in Chester County - Same-day interviews to be held for full-time CDL operators and winter positions

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair at the PennDOT Chester County Maintenance facility, 711 Ryan Boulevard, Coatesville, PA 19320 on Tuesday, November 30, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available in Chester County. District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service positions.

In addition, PennDOT will conduct on-the-spot interviews for CDL operators, as well as administer a driving test. CDL operators must drive manual transmission and should bring their current driver's license and medical card to the job fair.

"Working for PennDOT can be a very rewarding experience," said Acting District Executive Louis Belmonte, P.E. "We are always looking for hard-working people willing to join our diverse team and wanting to make their community a safer and better place to live."

Applicants are advised to bring an updated copy of their resume and may also view positions available in the Philadelphia region by going online to www.employment.pa.gov. For those unable to attend the job fair event, they may submit their application through the website. More Chester County positions will be posted on the website several days before the scheduled job fair.

In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, related nondiscrimination authorities, and the Department's Title VI Compliance and Implementation Plan, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religious creed, age, sex, low-income, limited English proficiency (LEP), or disability.

Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT Chester County office at 484-340-3200 prior to the event.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #