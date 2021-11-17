Smyrna unit prepares for deployment

SMYRNA, Tenn. – The 208th Area Support Medical Company has responded to natural disasters, played a major role in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, and are now preparing for a year-long overseas deployment.

Next month, more than 50 Soldiers assigned to the 208th will deploy to five different countries within the U.S. Central Command area of operations. Their mission is to provide treatment to patients with disease or minor injuries, initial resuscitation and stabilization, and advanced trauma life support.

Comprised of medics, dentists, healthcare providers, and behavioral health specialists, the 208th is equipped to provide medical support while deployed anywhere worldwide.

“Throughout the past year, we have streamlined all our medical readiness training in preparation for this deployment,” said 208th’s Company Commander Maj. Heather Real. “We’ve completed Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Trauma Life Support, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care. Additionally, we have been working through completing all of our Basic Army Warrior Tasks that are prerequisites for all Soldiers deploying overseas.”

Prior to any deployment, Soldiers must undergo a series of qualifications to certify individual and unit readiness. Recently, the 208th completed movement drills, a hand grenade qualification, and react-to-contact exercises.

“We have an excellent group of medics here in the 208th,” said Real. “We’ve also been blessed with an incredible team of leaders. I’m really proud of all they have accomplished to this point and I’m confident in their abilities as we head overseas.”