New Mobile Wallet Revolutionizes Social Event Marketing

The First Mobile Wallet Card For Automotive Dealers

70% of consumers are using mobile wallet cards to support their shopping and entertainment needs. It’s time to bring this unique channel to the automotive industry connecting shoppers and dealerships.” — Sean Marra, CEO CLIKdata

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLIKdata, and DigiNinja today announced a new program automotive dealers can use to sell more cars tapping into the growing trend of mobile wallet cards.

We were able to prove this model out over the last 12 months with a nationwide alpha-test. One of the areas we honed in on to yield proof of concept was the social media event marketing space. In the summer of 2021, the results were released at Digital Dealer Conference & Expo in Tampa, FL, and caught the attention of the leader in Facebook Event Marketing and DigiNinja CEO, Billy Merritt.

Billy immediately had the vision of how the Mobile Wallet Card would enhance and improve his core product the High Impact Facebook+ Event.

“Five years ago when I created and released the first Facebook Buyback Event, I knew it was going to be a massive business using this new combination of event style marketing, Facebook ads, and a Live call center. Being first to market with this product gave us a big advantage in the marketplace, and now it’s here again in the Easy Shopper Mobile Wallet Card and I believe this opportunity is even Bigger!

Offering the Easy Shopper Mobile Wallet Card allows Dealerships to:



-> Connect shoppers with your inventory and offerings right inside their mobile device

-> Increase appointment show rates

-> Send location-based relevant notifications on a consumer's lock screen

-> Target consumers when they visit a competitor's lot with relevant offers

-> Promote contactless shopping

-> Improve shopper experience online & off-line

-> Allow consumers to scan VINs on the lot to receive robust product information

-> Track and Analyze shopper activities

-> Build first-party data audience you own



Easy Shopper is a perfect compliment to direct mail, email marketing, OTT, digital campaigns, social media events, and showroom POP. The service is available now, starting at $499 per month. For more information on Easy Shopper, visit https://info.clikdata.com/easy-shopper-digininja/