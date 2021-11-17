Submit Release
MDOT open house Nov. 30 to discuss I-496 noise report and project in Lansing

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend an open house on the recently completed traffic noise analysis and updates on the upcoming rebuilding of I-496 from Lansing Road to the Grand River in the city of Lansing, Ingham County. Work is currently scheduled to begin in 2022.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents                

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 Noon - 2 p.m. 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Michigan Chamber of Commerce 600 South Walnut Street Lansing, MI 48933

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or reader cs are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: The I-496 Rebuilding Michigan project involves rebuilding the freeway and interchange ramps, operational improvements between the Lansing Road and M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) interchanges, preventive maintenance on 17 bridges, and upgrades to the service drives from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the east.

An analysis was conducted to assess the traffic noise impacts of the I-496 Rebuilding Michigan project. The draft technical report and information on MDOT's noise abatement program are both available on MDOT's website.

Project map

COMMENT FORM: Please provide concerns and comments regarding the noise analysis using the online comment form, by mail, or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St.  P.O. Box 30050  Lansing, MI 48909  517-335-4381

I-496 Rebuilding Michigan project profile

 

